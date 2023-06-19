Struggling Mansfield Hosiery Mills gain massive win booster, great weekend for Cuckney too

And captain Mark Smallwood hopes it will boost confidence for his promoted side in the top division ahead of Saturday's tough trip to leaders Kimberley Institute.

Attenborough made a huge 324-7 (Savin Perera 110, Zak Tribe 92, Harry Franklin 25; Lahiru Jayarathne 3-320 off 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mills reached 328-6 with two overs to spare (Kamal Manek 26, Jayarathne 96, Mark Smallwood 62, Dan Harris 50 not out, Keshara Jayasinghe 27 not out)

Nick Keast - sensational back-to-back 150s for Cuckney.

They had struggled at 194-5 but a 94 run partnership between Jayarathne and Harris steadied the ship, Daniel Freeman taking 3-50 off 10.

“It was definitely a day for the batters rather than the bowlers and Attenborough batted really well,” said Smallwood.

“Savin and Zak both played beautifully for Attenborough, though we did have good period with our bowling where we managed to keep it down to 324 - as silly as it sounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way we then went about the chase was fantastic and a credit to the boys, especially with the situation we find ourselves in at the moment and hopefully it will give us confidence going forwards.

Lahiru Jayarathne - great innings for Mansfield Hosiery Mills on Saturday.

“We played superbly with Lahiru getting 96 and the other lads chipping in all the way down.

“The disappointing thing has been so often recently we have done half jobs. So it was good to see both sides of our game put together in one match.

“It probably wasn't the best we have bowled as a unit but within there we had some good performances on a tough wicket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can still play better though and we will look to keep improving. But it was a good statement from us and hopefully will give the boys confidence going forward to realise we are good enough to be in this league.

“We have shown it in spells and have now shown we can compete on the big stage.”

On Saturday's game at Kimberley, he added: “It will be a good test for us. We have nothing to lose and the pressure is on them really. We are looking forward to the challenge.”

Meanwhile neighbours Cuckney bounced back from last weekend's shock defeat at Attenborough to beat Radcliffe-on-Trent by 131 runs on Saturday and then progress in the ECB National Club Championship competition with a revenge 36-run win at Attenborough eight days after losing there in the NPL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cuckney made 364-3 (Nick Keast 175 not out, William Butler 79, Tom Ullyott 64) before bowling out Radcliffe for 233 in 36.5 overs.

South African star William Masojada made 101 not out – his ton coming in 84 balls and hit 12 fours and three sixes – and Kamau Leverock added 48.

But they lost three wickets while on 57 and were also 64-5, Joe Worrall with 5-56 off 8.5.

“Winning a T20 match last Sunday gave us our confidence back,” said captain Tom Ullyott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nick's innings was a phenomenal effort. I am not sure it has ever been done in the league before, scoring back to back not out 150s.

“He was ably assisted by Will Butler, who batted really well.

“Nick Langford is away for a couple of week so Will came into the team. Obviously he has years of Premier League experience and has been one of the best players over the last 10-15 years.

“So it was hardly a tall order for him and, as per usual, he stepped up when we needed him and formed a big partnership with Nick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were going about 12 an over at the end so it was a fantastic effort and I was delighted with the batting display.”

On the win at Attenborough, he added: “We wanted revenge there and thankfully we got it and are now in the last 16.

“They won the toss and knowing the rain was around and with Duckworth-Lewis possibly coming into play, they put us in and we got 270-4 off 40 overs which we thought was a pretty good effort.

“By the time the rain came they were three down for about 76-3 after 18 overs. So they were 37 runs short of where they needed to be for their DL target of 113, so it was a great weekend for us all-round.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next in the national cup is Birmingham side Barnt Green at home on 9th July.