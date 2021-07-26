Spirit high as Mansfield Hosiery Mills fight on, despite double defeat

Patrick Delahunty - maiden Nottinghamshire Premier League century.

Despite two decent scores, Mills lost by 81 runs at Attenborough and then by two wickets at home to in-form Radcliffe-on-Trent, also losing three players to injury.

“It was a tough weekend and we are now at the point where we are just looking at it week by week, going into every game trying to win and we'll see where we get to,” said Dobb.

“We still believe we can win every game. We just have to take it week by week rather than looking at the table.

“We will always turn up. The morale has been superb, they are enjoying it and fighting.”

Ben Shaw made 151 and Savin Perera 57 in an opening partnership of 124 for Attenborough, Paldip Sidhu then adding 47, joining Shaw in 137 for the third wicket as they amassed 323-4.

For the Millers, Patrick Delahunty struck 82, Mark Smallwood 56, and Stephen Gooding 47, Arjun Sandhu taking 5-28 and Marvric Pamphile 3-44, as they were all out for 242.

“We played really well at Attenborough on what was a superb wicket. But hats off to them, they played well,” said Dobb.

“Their captain played a really sensible and professional knock. We dropped him just after he got a 100 and he went and capitalised, getting that 50 more. Take that catch and it may have been a slightly different story but these things happen.

“We gave it a good go with the bat and it was another superb innings from Pat Delahunty with his third 50 in three games, well supported by Gooding and Smallwood. But it's really difficult to chase a total like that and they bowled really well.”

Mills made 249-7 on Sunday, Delahunty with 109 and Smallwood with 83, the pair putting on 157 for the third wicket.

But, despite Daniel Harris taking 4-48, it wasn't enough as Radcliffe reached 250-8 with 10 balls to go, Jake Fish with 80, William Masojada on 66 and Joe Richardson 56 not out.

“We had a nice start with Pat and Joshua Dykes up top,” said Dobb.

“Pat finally got his first Premier League 100 – an achievement we all enjoyed.

“We thought it was about a par score. But they bowled well and we just had no luck in the field.

“Chammy (Chamikara Mudalige) is a superb bowler but pulled up injured while fielding and had to go off.

“Stephen Gooding broke his collarbone diving for the ball and is now out for the season and then our other spinner, pulled his groin and ended up bowling off one leg.