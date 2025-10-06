She Plays seminar rounds off highly successful season for Farnsfield CC

Farnsfield Cricket Club hosted a She Plays Cricket seminar in Nottingham on Saturday at the end of a highly successful summer for the club.

The event proved to be an outstanding success with participants attending from all parts of the East Midlands.

Guest presenters were Blaze player Marie Kelly, Gemma Barton from Attenborough CC, coach Joe Ashdown, Leigh Burns from Lacuna Sports, Jemima Dalton from East Midlands Women’s Cricket League, Amanda Bacon from Liverpool Cricket Club and international cricket scorer Jane Hough.

A club spokesman said it was a rare treat to get such esteemed presenters involved at a single event and all those attending found it beneficial as well as challenging and thought provoking with many ideas, experiences and ambitions exchanged.

Farnsfield's ECB Vitality T20 Plate Northern Champions celebrate.

The seminar provided a golden opportunity for clubs to share the issues involved in running a Women’s and Girls’ Cricket section and everyone had something to take back to their clubs.

It is hoped that such networking will enhance the provision of Women’s and Girls’ Cricket in the region and encourage and enable more women and girls to take up the game at whatever level is most appropriate to the individual.

The seminar was the culmination of what has been an outstanding season for the club.

The first XI not only finished runners-up in the Bassetlaw and District Cricket League Championship Division for the fourth year running, but also were winners of the Mallen Cup T20 Competition 2025.

This entitled them to enter the Northern regional legs of the ECB Vitality T20 Plate Competition as representatives of the Bassetlaw and District Cricket League.

Progressing through the rounds they saw off Sprotborough CC (Yorkshire) and Preston CC (Lancashire) before beating Morpeth CC (Northumbria and North Tyneside) in an exciting final to be crowned Northern Champions.

Farnfield were due to play Waltham CC (Southern Champions) in the ECB Vitality T20 Plate Final at the beginning of September but rain intervened with only three overs bowled.

This National Final will now be played early next season to decide the ECB Vitality T20 Plate National Champions for 2025.

All other sections of Farnsfield CC achieved success too this year.

The second XI consolidated their new position in a higher division having been promoted last year and the third XI finished third in their higher division following promotion last year.

The Junior Section, as always, were very competitive, most notably the U10 team won their league.

The Women’s and Girls’ Section, in only their third year and first playing Super 8 Hardball, finished runners-up in their hardball division.

The softball team also competed commendably finishing mid-table, having given many novices their first experience of competitive cricket.

Farnsfield, as with all cricket clubs, are always on the lookout for new female players, officials or volunteers. If you are interested, please contact them via [email protected].