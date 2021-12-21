Welbeck bowler Richie Bentley in action against Farnsfield CC in the Nottinghamshire Premier League.

Retro: Who can you spot in our gallery of old Farnsfield, Welbeck, Cuckney and Mansfield Hosiery Mills cricket pics?

The Ashes may already be one to forget but at least we can all take pleasure in doing battle with and against our mates in local cricket leagues.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 9:45 am
Updated Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 10:25 am

This week we have dug into our archives to take you back to matches from the 2013, 2014 and 2015 seasons. We’ve got Farnsfield, Welbeck, Cuckney and Mansfield Hosiery Mills covered. Take a look at our gallery and see if you or your mates are featured.

1. Farnsfield II v Lea Park

Lea Park bowler Jim Roberts bowls at Farnsfield's Anthony Moore, who hits the ball high and is caught out, on 6th June 2015.

Photo: Dan Westwell

Photo Sales

2. Welbeck CC 1st XI v Farnsfield CC 1st XI

Farnsfield batsman Liam Delaney.during an NPL match with Welbeck CC in May 2013.

Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales

3. Welbeck CC 1st XI v Farnsfield CC 1st XI

Welbeck bowler Richard Stroh gets a wicket.against Farnsfield CC in May 2013.

Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales

4. Cuckney v Ordsall Bridon

Nick Langford bats for Cuckney against Ordsall Bridon in the summer of 2013.

Photo: Sarah Washbourne

Photo Sales
CuckneyMansfield Hosiery MillsFarnsfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 4