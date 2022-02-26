Lawrence Burton has been selected by England.

Lawrence Burton (16) has been playing cricket since the age of 4 when attending local clubs with his older brother and has represented Nottinghamshire around the country in county age group teams.

The Joseph Whitaker School currently plays his club cricket at Kirkby Portland CC as an opening batsman and leg-spin bowler for their Saturday and Sunday senior teams.

Over the last few winters, Covid allowing, Lawrence has played indoor cricket to help keep his batting, bowling and fielding skills sharp in readiness for the summer season.

He was asked by the governing body’s Development Officer to join the England training squad sessions in Birmingham.

A two-year training programme had been set up in readiness for the 2021 World Cup in Australia. This was due to be held in August last year but had to be cancelled due to Covid.

He will now prepare for a tri-series involving South Africa, England and the United Arab Emirates, which will take place in late March in Dubai.

He is the only player from Nottinghamshire in the squad of 12 players.

Although indoor cricket is supported by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) this does not include any funding.