Rain denies Nottinghamshire openers chance of club record opening stand in Somerset
Only nine overs were possible at the start of Monday’s morning session, which began with the visitors 418-2 in their second innings, leading by 157 runs.
Having already broken a Notts record for a third-wicket stand, which had stood since 1903, Clarke and Young added 22 runs, taking the total to 440 before the rain set in at 11.40pm with their partnership extended to 392.
No further play was possible before umpires Russell Warren and David Millns abandoned the game at the conclusion of a 1pm lunch period.
Clarke was left unbeaten on 213 and Young on 174 as Somerset took 15 points from the draw and Notts 10.
The early finish also deprived the pair of a chance to break the Notts record stand for any wicket, the unbroken opening stand of 406 put together by Darren Bicknell and Guy Welton against Warwickshire at Edgbaston in 2000.
But it was a welcome respite for Somerset’s bowlers, who had toiled away unsuccessfully for all but 10 minutes of day three as Clarke and Young dominated without either giving a chance.
Ironically, the last couple of overs of the game produced a more even contest as a ball change with the score on 434-2 worked in the home side’s favour.
The replacement ball immediately started to nip both ways off the seam and both Craig Overton and Migael Pretorius went past the bat in a manner that was never the case before the switch.
Still Clarke and Young survived. By the time the match ended, Clarke had faced 327 balls, hitting 25 fours and six, while Young had stood firm for 334 deliveries, striking 16 fours and 2 sixes.
Together they batted for 102 overs and transformed a game which Somerset looked to have in their control after establishing a first innings lead of 261.