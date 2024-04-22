Rain denies Nottinghamshire openers chance of club record opening stand in Somerset

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Only nine overs were possible at the start of Monday’s morning session, which began with the visitors 418-2 in their second innings, leading by 157 runs.

Having already broken a Notts record for a third-wicket stand, which had stood since 1903, Clarke and Young added 22 runs, taking the total to 440 before the rain set in at 11.40pm with their partnership extended to 392.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No further play was possible before umpires Russell Warren and David Millns abandoned the game at the conclusion of a 1pm lunch period.

Joe Clarke - 213 not out before the rain ended the game.

Clarke was left unbeaten on 213 and Young on 174 as Somerset took 15 points from the draw and Notts 10.

The early finish also deprived the pair of a chance to break the Notts record stand for any wicket, the unbroken opening stand of 406 put together by Darren Bicknell and Guy Welton against Warwickshire at Edgbaston in 2000.

But it was a welcome respite for Somerset’s bowlers, who had toiled away unsuccessfully for all but 10 minutes of day three as Clarke and Young dominated without either giving a chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ironically, the last couple of overs of the game produced a more even contest as a ball change with the score on 434-2 worked in the home side’s favour.

The replacement ball immediately started to nip both ways off the seam and both Craig Overton and Migael Pretorius went past the bat in a manner that was never the case before the switch.

Still Clarke and Young survived. By the time the match ended, Clarke had faced 327 balls, hitting 25 fours and six, while Young had stood firm for 334 deliveries, striking 16 fours and 2 sixes.