Premier League new boys Clipstone still chasing first win after promotion

Nottinghamshire Premier League new boys Clipstone are still searching for their first win after a 118-run defeat by visiting Papplewick & Linby on Saturday.

Nottinghamshire Premier League new boys Clipstone are still searching for their first win after a 118-run defeat by visiting Papplewick & Linby on Saturday.

Papplewick elected to bat and made 281-7 with openers Callum Mckenzie (65) and Freddie McCann (38) putting on 52 and then Mckenzie adding 121 with No.3 Matt Montgomery (57).

Ben Bhabra added 43 and Junior Gangotra 35 as they piled on the runs, Hemings Patel claiming 3-29.

In reply, promoted Clipstone were unable to match the required run rate and ended up 163-9 in their 50 overs.

Adam Tilcock - took 4-28 in Cuckney win over Notts & Arnold Amateur.

Shaun Levy starred with a superb knock of 75 not out, Adam Dutton adding 33, thepair putting on 77 for the second wicket and no one else able to take up the mantle after them.

Matt Montgomery took 3-20 for Papplewick.

Cuckney returned to winning ways after last week’s defeat as they saw off Notts & Arnold Amateur by eight wickets.

The visitors chose to bat and were all out for 145, Gurman Heran unlucky to end on 49 not out as Cuckney skipper Adam Tillcock took 4-28 and Yuvraj Singh 3-26.

Cuckney coasted to 148-2 with 20 overs to spare, opener Nick Keast with 47, and Eliot Callis (42 not out) and Nick Langford (31 not out) seeing them over the line.

Welbeck were well beaten at home to Hucknall by 186 runs.

Hucknall won the toss and decided to bat – and they amassed a huge 325-7.

Sean Golsin (149) and Sam Johnson (101) took hold of the innings after they were 33-2 and put on a superb 217 for the third wicket.

Welbeck's James Hayes claimed 3-56 in 10 overs.

The home side were then skittled out for just 139 in 33.4 overs.

Mat Roberts top-scored with 37 and Dom Wheatley took 4-32.

This Saturday Cuckney are at Cavaliers & Carrington, Clipstone head for Notts & Arnold Amateur and Welbeck are also away at Papplewick & Linby.

In Division Two Mansfield Hosiery Mills beat local rivals Cuckney seconds by 43 runs.

Choosing to bet, Mills made 184 all out in 40.4 overs with 31 for Charana Nanayakkara, Tommy Bush leading the way on wickets with 5-46.

Cuckney were then bowled out for 141 in 36.3 overs.

Drew Owen made a defiant 50 at No.8 after an earlier 27 from Joseph Hayes, but Yesith Rupasinghe took 3-38 as Mills claimed victory.