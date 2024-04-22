Perfect start as champions Cuckney make light work of promoted Welbeck in local derby opener

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Asked to bat, Welbeck made 104 in 41.2 overs, Ben Bowring and Josh Sanderson hitting 20 apiece and four Cuckney bowlers all picking up two wickets each.

Cuckney replied with 105-3 in 15.5 overs, Nick Keast with 63 and Nick Langford 30 not out.

“It was a fairly straightforward win once we had won the toss,” said Cuckney assistant captain Tom Ullyott.

Nick Keast - fine opening day innings of 63.

“That was always going to be a big factor on the day. Most teams who bowled first won on Saturday across the county.

“The pitches are so wet it is hard to bat against the new ball, then the sun came out later on making it so much easier.

“We did lose a couple of early wickets but then Nick Keast and Nick Langford made sure we got the job done. Nick just started like he had finished last year.

“Not everyone batted and bowled but we did look sharp out there for our first game which was a nice surprise as we usually start quite slowly.”

Welbeck captain Richard Stroh said: “It was definitely not the start we wanted and the toss was vital to win as conditions were tricky, though we are not looking for excuses as I don't think it was a 104 all out wicket.

“We were under no illusions as we knew we were up against formidable opposition – probably the best club side in the country.

“And, with our friendlies being called off, it was the first time the boys had been out on the grass.

“So it was nice to get a game under our belts and we are looking forward to this weekend.

“We won't dwell on the bad, we will take the positives and quickly move on as there are another 21 games and a long season ahead.”

This Saturday Cuckney are at home to Plumtree, whose first game was rained off at the weekend, while Welbeck are away at Wollaton, who won their opener by nine wickets at Attenborough.

In Division Two relegated Mansfield Hosiery Mills also made a good start, seeing off visiting Caythorpe by two wickets.

Caythorpe were bowled out for 165, Oliver Henshaw hitting 50 and Dan Harris taking 5-15, Mills replying with 169-8 in 40.3 overs, Kamal Manek scoring 40, Stephen Gooding and Mark Smallwood with 29 each and Harris completing a fine day with an unbeaten 26.

Clipstone also made a winning start with a nine wicket success relegated Clifton Village.

Put into bat, Clifton collapsed to 67 all out in 38.1 overs, Ian Woodall claiming 4-22.

Clipstone then cruised to 68-1 in 24 overs, opener Adam Dutton unbeaten on 34.

