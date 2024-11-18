Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Guest speaker for the Bassetlaw Umpires Association December meeting on Saturday, 7th December will be former Nottinghamshire opener Paul Pollard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting will be held at Cuckney Cricket Centre, starting at 2.30 pm, and everyone is welcome to attend to see and hear a batsman who topped the 1,000 runs a season mark on three occasions and made over 300 first class and one day appearances for the County.

Paul made his debut in 1987 and scored his maiden century against Kent, making 142 at Dartford in 1988.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of his best seasons came in 1991 when he scored 1255 runs and two years later he made 1,463 runs at an average of 50.44.

Paul Pollard on umpire duty at Edgbaston this summer.

He closed out his first class career at Worcestershire before retiring and became a reserve ECB umpire in 2012.

He progressed to the full ranks in 2018 and three years later he officiated in the Women's international fixture between England and New Zealand. He is now a highly respected first class umpire.

Paul made 15 first class centuries and 48 half centuries as well as holding 158 catches at first class level with a highest score of 180 versus Derbyshire.