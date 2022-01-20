Paul Johnson - former Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club star.

And their first guest speaker on Saturday, 5th February will be former Nottinghamshire stalwart and captain Paul Johnson.

Johnson was unfortunate to never play for England, having scored 20,534 first class runs at an average of 36.40 with 40 centuries and 119 scores in excess of 50.

He also made 10,135 runs in one day competitions at 31.87 with 13 hundreds and 57 half centuries.

Johnson was no slouch in the field either, holding 236 first class catches and another 113 in the one day game.

He played the game in a cavalier style and was a particular favourite of the Trent Bridge crowd and since retiring in 2002 Johnson has spent his time coaching.