Paul Franks happy with progress of Notts' second tea,

Captain Peter Trego has impressed coach Paul Franks. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The latest result saw a 10-wicket win against Derbyshire to make it three games unbeaten,

The Nottinghamshire Assistant Head Coach said: “On the whole, there was a progression on the standards we are trying to implement. On a different surface, there were new challenges against new players, but the understanding of the basics came to the fore, a real continuation of what we have started.”

Franks views setting the right environment as crucial for creating an effective pathway through to the first team.

“It has to be like that”, he comments. “It will always stand the test of time if players are trying to establish themselves here or trying to get up to the next level.

“We need to look after the basics and the standards which are going to put people in good stead for first team cricket. There are signs that we have made good progress in that regard, and I’m pleased with the players.”

One such player who has impressed Franks is the skipper of the side for the first block of games, Peter Trego.

“He’s performing his role really well”, said Franks.

“He has a fire that burns, he has always been a competitor. If that fire starts to ebb at all, that’s the time to step away, but there is no sign of that.

“His desire to keep doing the hard bits day to day, motivating himself and the lads, is as strong as ever. He wants to compete, and his game is in great order, so fair play to him.”

With one final game before the advent of the T20 block, focus now turns to an away fixture against Yorkshire.

“We are five games in now, won two, lost two, drawn one. I think Yorkshire will be quite a well drilled, younger outfit with a couple of senior lads and it will be a good measure of how far we have come as a team.

“We’ll make sure the team are ready, that they can rest, recuperate and look forward to trying to win another game next week.”

Elsewhere, Notts ladies wicket-keeper Maddie Ward believes her game has benefited this season as a result of the quality around her.

This weekend, their season concludes with a top-of-the-table double-header against Derbyshire in the East Midlands group of the Women’s County T20 season.

Notts have won four games and had two hit by the weather.

Ward said: “We’ve got a very strong squad this year, with quite a few first-teamers from Lightning (the East Midlands side in the ECB’s elite domestic structure) who have pushed things to the next level.

“There can be a danger sometimes that you go into games a bit tentatively, worrying about the players you’re coming up against. But with the quality we have in our squad, we don’t have to think that way – we’ve got enough to challenge most teams.