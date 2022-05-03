Patrick Delahunty excited by new challenge with Kimberley after move from Mansfield Hosiery Mills

And Delahunty is confident his former club can bounce back up at the first time of asking.

The 21-year-old former Worksop College student, who lives in Edwinstowe, is currently studying law at Nottingham Trent University, where he also captains their cricket team.

But, as opening batsman and wicket keeper, he is now hoping to help Kimberley to title glory this summer.

A young man with a bright future - Patrick 10 years ago with Notts U11s

“I spoke to Kimberley captain George Bacon and he offered me a fantastic opportunity to go and play with some top quality players and try to help me improve myself as well as playing in a top quality team,” said Delahunty.

“Hosiery Mills were very supportive. They knew I wanted to play the very best level I possibly could.

“They didn't want me to leave, and in a way I didn't want to leave as I have a lot of friends there who have helped me so much on the way, but they knew for me it was probably the best thing to do.

“I had been there in the senior team for four years after playing junior cricket for Welbeck and Hosiery Mills.

Patrick Delahunty takes a sharp catch to dismiss Mathew Roberts on his Kimberley debut.

“It was really disappointing to get relegated last year. I felt we actually had a good team, but it it just didn't really work out unfortunately with the injuries we had and things like that.

“But I am fully confident they will come straight back up as they have some top quality players and made some really good signings for this season as well.”

Delahunty said it was a huge change to be at a club expected to challenge for the title.

“It is absolutely brilliant. The actual atmosphere and the expectations that are put on you as a team are just incredible,” he said.

“It is such a different experience to be in a team that is expected to win week in, week out. It is such a good environment and they have really helped settle in very well.”

He believes his University cricket on Wednesdays will also help him along.

“I was always taught when I was younger to play as many matches as possible – any match is great experience no matter what level it is really,” he said.

“And this year we hope we to get promotion in the BUCS League.”

Worksop College produced England star Joe Root and while Delahunty was there he earned the nickname 'Little Root' - but not for a good reason.

“I was very small and couldn't really hit it very far, which is why I was called 'Little', but I had good technique,” he smiled.

“Mark Smallwood from Hosiery Mills has coached me a lot and helped me come on in leaps and bounds since those days.

“It's only getting better at Kimberley and I am just really excited for the season.”

On his cricketing future, he added: “I don't like to put expectations onto myself as to what specific level I want to play at – I just want to play the best possible level I can play and whatever I get offered I will take.”

Hosiery Mills captain Adam Dobb said: “The move came as no surprise.

“Patrick expressed his interest in moving towards the latter end of last season when it wasn't looking too promising for us.

“But he went about it in really mature way. He said he wanted to play at as high a level as possible after a superb season for him and we want to try to encourage our younger players as much as possible to fulfil their potential.

“It was sad to see him go, but we wish him all the best in trying to achieve what he wants to in the game.”

Kimberley skipper Bacon added: “I am delighted to have him here.

“He did brilliantly last year. I know he has played in the league for a while now, but he is actually not someone I have seen massive amounts of for whatever reason.

“But his stats were great last year and I am good friends with Adam Dobb, who captained him at Mansfield Hosiery Mills last year, and he couldn't speak highly enough of him. We had good reports from everyone we asked.

“It made sense for us as Matty Taylor has done brilliantly for us as our wicket keeper/ batsman for the last two years, but he has moved to play his cricket closer to home which we fully understood.