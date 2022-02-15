Notts captain Dan Christian - back again this summer.

Christian has spearheaded the Outlaws’ recent successes in the shortest format, leading his side to four Finals Day appearances in five years, including trophy wins in 2017 and 2020.

In the Outlaws’ most recent appearance in the T20 showpiece, the all-rounder was named player-of-the-match in both the semi-final - when he guided Notts to victory with four successive sixes off Liam Livingstone - and in the final, when he finished with bowling figures of 4-23.

In all, the right-hander has chalked up 5,540 T20 runs around the world - including 1,519 runs in 65 innings for Notts, at an average of 35.32 - in a career which has seen him earn domestic titles in England, Australia, South Africa and the Caribbean.

His blistering 40-ball 113 against Northamptonshire in 2018 remains the joint third-fastest ton in the history of the Blast.

The 38-year-old has also claimed 272 T20 wickets, at an economy rate of 8.41, with 44 of those wickets claimed in a Notts shirt.

“I’ve had great times in Nottingham over a number of years,” he said.

“We’ve seen some great improvements in individuals throughout that time, won a couple of comps, and Notts is a club that’s overall fantastic to be part of.

“It’s really exciting to be returning to a place where I’ve made so many great memories on and off the field, and I'm looking forward to playing in front of packed houses at Trent Bridge again too.

“My philosophy will remain the same for 2022 - to back our ability and be positive. The ultimate aim is to get our hands back on that trophy in July.”

The New South Wales-born player had been due to appear at Trent Bridge for the 2021 edition of the tournament, but earned a call-up to Australia’s T20 squad for an IT20 tour of the West Indies.

“Dan’s ability, desire and passion have made him a key part of our club since his arrival in 2015, and we can’t wait to have him back with us,” said head coach Peter Moores.

“He’s a match-winner in his own right, and a terrific leader and example to everyone in our dressing room.

“It was great to see other players step up with bat and ball in Dan’s absence last season, and the team was really well led by Steven Mullaney.