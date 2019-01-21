Notts skipper Steven Mullaney joins England Lions in India

Nottinghamshire captain Steven Mullaney has been added to the England Lions squad for their ongoing tour of India.

The 32-year-old is replacing his injured Notts teammate, wicketkeeper Tom Moores, in the party for the limited-overs leg of the tour.

Mullaney said: “I am gutted for Tom, who put in some great performances for us last season and deserved his place on the tour. He comes home knowing he’s in the thoughts of the England selectors. But for me, it’s a chance to play some good cricket ahead of the new season.”