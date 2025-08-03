Nottinghamshire star Matthew Montgomery set to join local rivals Derbyshire
In advance of his full move, Montgomery will join his new side on loan for the duration of the Metro Bank One Day Cup, but within that arrangement, will not play against the Outlaws.
Montgomery, 25, first joined Notts in 2019 as a trialist, before signing a full contract in 2021 ahead of that season’s One Day Cup.
He went on to make his First-Class debut for the Green and Golds against Glamorgan the following year, marking it with a half-century, before his T20 bow followed in 2023.
In all, he has scored just shy of 2,600 all-format runs for Nottinghamshire, with a County Championship top score of 178, alongside claiming 30 wickets with his off-spin.
“This has been a tough choice to make, but it’s something I feel I need to do to play as much cricket across all formats as I can,” said Montgomery.
“I’m really grateful for what the coaching staff and everyone at Notts have done for me in my career to this point. Nottinghamshire is a great place to play cricket filled with great people.
“But I’m at a point where I want to be playing regular top-level cricket, and so for me, this move makes sense for where my career is at.”
Director of cricket, Mick Newell, added: “I think Monty has done a really impressive job for us, particularly in white-ball cricket.
“He just can’t, at this moment in time, get into our top six batting group, so we completely understand and respect his reasons for moving.
“We part on good terms and wish him well.”
