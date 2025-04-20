No shock result as new boys Clipstone are beaten at powerful neighbours Cuckney on opening NPL weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was to be no shock on opening day of the Nottinghamshire Premier League as newly-promoted Clipstone were well beaten by nine wickets away at powerful neighbours Cuckney on Saturday.

The visitors were asked to bat and dug in to make a gutsy 189-5 from their 50 overs.

West Indian opener Demari Prince was dismissed without scoring from the third delivery of the day.

But Shaun Levy stuck around with a fine 61, matched by captain Chris Fletcher with 61 not out, the pair putting on 93 for the fourth wicket.

Joe Worrall claimed 2-24 from his 10 overs.

But Cuckney then turned on the afterburners to make 193-1 in just 19.3 overs for an early finish.

Tom Rowe struck 82 before Nick Keast was 38 not out and Eliot Callis 54 not out to see the job through.

Clipstone president Lee Wilson said: “It is a different level.

“We did all right, batted really well and got a decent score.

“But they are top batsmen and we just didn't bowl good enough lines. They took advantage of it.

“It is what it is. You have to stand up to it and on Saturday the levels were just too much for us on the day – simple as that.”

“It was quite straightforward in the end and it was good to get overs into the legs of the bowlers and fielders for the season ahead,” said Cuckney vice-captain Tom Ullyott with a few fireworks from Tom, Nick and Eliot.

“We bowled nicely, fielded nicely and the batting was fairly destructive.”

It was also business as usual for champions Cavaliers & Carrington as they won by five wickets at Welbeck.

The home side were put into bat and made 229 all out in 49.5 overs.

New boy Mat Roberts hit 51, Ben Bowring 43 and Andrew Marchant 40 with Abdullah Tahir claiming 3-37.

In reply Cavaliers made 231-5 in 45.1 overs, led by the always impressive Savin Perera with a fine 100, including 14 fours.

Raheem Ahmed added 61 and Shivinsh Thakor 28.

Ashley Willis and Josh Sanderson took two wickets apiece.

Clipstone begin their home fixtures on Saturday with the visit of Attenborough, Cuckney are at Papplewick & Linby and Welbeck have another tough task away at the powerful Kimberley Institute.

Elsewhere, Notts & Arnold Amateur won by three wickets at Attenborough, promoted Collingham & District won by six wickets at home to Wollaton, Hucknall saw off Kimberley Institute by four wickets and Plumtree beat visiting Papplewick & Linby by 32 runs.

In Division Two Mansfield Hosiery Mills won their opener by 20 runs against West Bridgfordians.

Put into bat, Hosiery Mills made 239 with 62 for Yesith Rapasinghe and 43 for Kamal Manek, Shah Meeran Zia taking 4-35.

Suraj Rajesh struck 88 in reply, but they were 219 all out.

Cuckney seconds were seven wicket winners away at Gedling & Sherwood, James Hawley the star turn with 6-29 before Joe Hayes fired 62 not out.