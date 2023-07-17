No change to Nottinghamshire Premier League title race as top three all win again

Top two Kimberley and Cavaliers & Carrington both also won so there is still just two points between the three sides.

Put into bat, Clifton were all out for 140 in 41.2 overs, Ross Carnelley making 25 and Kiel Van Vollenhoven 35; Joseph Worrall taking 3-30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cuckney were given a revised target of 131 from 50 overs under Duckworth Lewis and reached 131-2 in 26 overs, William Butler 59 not out, Nick Langford 28 not out

Cuckney v Clifton Village (batting), the covers come on

On Saturday they face Plumtree away.

At the other end of the table it gets no better for bottom club Mansfield Hosiery Mills, who went down by 30 runs at Radcliffe-on-Trent in another game affected by the weather. Asked to bat, Radcliffe made 191-4 in 38 rain-hit overs, James Hawley making 83 and William Masojada 50.

Under Duckworth Lewis, Mills were handed a revised target of 199 from 38 overs but were 168 all out in 35.4 overs.

They were in big trouble at 47-5 but then Adam Dobb (47) and Lahiru Jayarathne (43) put on 86 for the sixth wicket before Jayarathne was bowled by Usman Muzaffar, and, despite an unbeaten 25 from Charana Nanyakkara, he rapidly ran out of partners.

The covers come on as rain pours down at Cuckney v Clifton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muzaffer ended the game with 4-41 from eight overs while Kamau Leverock claimed 3-16 from 4.4 overs and David Lucas 3-35 from his eight.

There was a blow for Division Two leaders Welbeck as their game at Notts & Arnold Amateur was abandoned due to the rain. The home side were on 83-7 after 25 overs when the heavens opened and the sides were awarded two points each.

But second-placed Gedling & Sherwood failed to make that count as they lost by 32 runs to Cavaliers & Carrington II.

Clipstone beat Caythorpe by four wickets. The visitors made 138-9 in 46 rain-affected overs. Under DL Clipstone were then set a target of 124 in 40 overs and made 126-6 in 27.4 overs with 51 for Chris Fletcher.