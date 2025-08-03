New three-year deal for Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores

Nottinghamshire CCC head coach Peter Moores has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

Moores has led Notts to four trophies since taking the reins in October 2016, with the Outlaws tasting glory in the T20 Blast on two occasions, while also claiming the 2017 One Day Cup and the Division Two title in 2022.

His side currently remain in contention for their first County Championship title since 2010, occupying second place in the table with three games of the season remaining.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to carry on the work we’ve been doing,” he said.

Peter Moores - extending his stay at Trent Bridge.

“It feels like, especially in Championship cricket, that we’ve brought together a really good group of players, and this year especially, we’ve played some great cricket.

“I’m passionate about giving players opportunities to develop, which is something that I’m proud that we’ve been very good at in recent years.

“We’ve seen local players come in and improve all the way through, alongside players that have come in and moved their game forward.

“It feels like we’re in a really healthy position as a club, with good youngsters pushing hard for a place in our team, and at a wonderful venue like Trent Bridge, which is a great place to play.

“This is a great opportunity to continue what we’ve been doing, and of course to bring more silverware to the club, which is always the goal.”

Seven Nottinghamshire players have earned senior England caps during Moores’ time at the helm, with Ben Duckett and Josh Tongue featuring in this summer’s ongoing Test series against India.

Several others have made strides through the England setup at U19 and Lions levels, while just under half of the current domestic players in the Nottinghamshire squad have progressed through the club’s player pathway.

“We know that players want to come to Nottinghamshire because of Peter and his coaching staff, and we know that Peter and his staff make players better,” said the club's director of cricket Mick Newell.

“He has also fully bought into our ethos of producing locally-bred quality players, giving opportunities when they are merited, and aiding those players in their development.

“He has taken the club through successful times and periods of transition in red and white-ball formats, and we’re all thrilled with the progress his squad have made in First-Class cricket this summer.

“We are delighted that Peter will continue to be at the forefront of our ongoing efforts to bring silverware back to Trent Bridge in all formats.”