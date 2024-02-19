News you can trust since 1952
New Notts captain Haseeb Hameed to speak at Bassetlaw Umpires meeting

New Nottinghamshire Cricket Club Captain Haseeb Hameed will be guest speaker at the next meeting of the Bassetlaw & District Umpires Association at the Cuckney Cricket Centre, Langwith Road, Cuckney, on Saturday 2nd March
By John Lomas
Published 19th Feb 2024, 11:42 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 11:42 GMT
The event starts at 2.30 pm and everyone is welcome to come along to listen to the free-scoring opening batsman, who has made a big name for himself since joining Notts from his native Lancashire in 2019.

In 2022 Haseeb scored 1,235 runs at an average of 58.80 and has now taken the reins as captain when Steven Mullaney resigned at the end of last season.

He has made 10 appearances for the England side with an highest score of 82 and is still young enough at the age of 27 to make many more appearances at both the red and the white ball games.

Admission is free and all cricket lovers are invited along on what should be a very special occasion.

