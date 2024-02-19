Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event starts at 2.30 pm and everyone is welcome to come along to listen to the free-scoring opening batsman, who has made a big name for himself since joining Notts from his native Lancashire in 2019.

In 2022 Haseeb scored 1,235 runs at an average of 58.80 and has now taken the reins as captain when Steven Mullaney resigned at the end of last season.

He has made 10 appearances for the England side with an highest score of 82 and is still young enough at the age of 27 to make many more appearances at both the red and the white ball games.