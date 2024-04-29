Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After losing their opener in last week's local derby against Cuckney, Welbeck won the toss and asked the home side to bat.

Wollaton made 237-8 in their 50 overs, Kiel Van Vollenhoven top-scoring with 71, Hassan Azad adding 45 and Hamish Llewelyn 43; Ashley Willis claiming 3-24.

In reply, Welbeck reached 238-7 in 47.1 overs with South African newcomer Ruan Terblanche showing his quality with 75, skipper Richard Stroh 47 not out, Ben Bowring 35 and Oliver Dyson 33; Simon Walton with 3-29.

Kiel Van Vollenhoven - led the charge against Welbeck in vain.

“It's nice to get the first few points on the board and a win under our belts and we are now up and running,” said Welbeck captain Richard Stroh.

“With the weather that's been around we've been facing tricky conditions.

“We won the toss, put them in and they made 237 before we knocked it off with two or three overs to go.

“It was the first time we've seen Ruan Terblanche in action and he looked really good.

“He played a fantastic role and him and Oliver Dyson put up a decent partnership in the middle and got us quite close, and we managed to finish it off at the end. It was a really good result for us.”

This Saturday Welbeck will host Plumtree in a rearranged fixture.

“Their ground is waterlogged so we have agreed to switch the game to our ground,” said Stroh.