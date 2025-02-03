New Blidworth Colliery CC Ladies team are immediately thriving

Blidworth Colliery Welfare Cricket Club's newly established Ladies team are thriving straight away.

Launched by sisters Millie Overton and Laura Freer, it is a team born from passion, family, and an enduring legacy and has quickly become a shining example of what can be achieved when community spirit and determination come together.

The journey of the new team is one steeped in family roots and a powerful connection to the club's legacy.

Millie, who serves as the team’s captain, and Laura, who has always been around the game with their late father Ritchie 'Gib' Gibbons, shared a bond that was forged through their love of cricket.

The new Blidworth Colliery Welfare Ladies cricket team.

Gib, the former groundsman and chairman of the club, was a beloved figure at the club, known for his unwavering commitment.

He dedicated countless hours to the ground and its community, always putting the club’s success above all else.

Sadly, Gib passed away suddenly on 23rd June 23, just weeks after the team's creation.

In his honour, the ground was renamed ‘The R.B. Gibbons Oval,’ ensuring his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers.

“I started this back in June 2024 in hope to bring ladies together, to make new friends, do some exercise, and have fun - that was my priority,” said Millie.

“Never did I think we would be playing like we have in such a short space of time.

“Some girls had never played cricket before, but others were familiar with it through their partners or relatives.

“The best thing to come from all of this are the friendships we have made and how we all just feel like family.”

Since its inception, the Ladies' team has gone from strength to strength, with 21 regular players now proudly donning the team colours.

They entered their first winter soft ball league and are currently sitting top of the table, three points clear, with a game in hand—a remarkable achievement for a team so young.

The ladies have been receiving top-notch coaching from Martin Overton, along with assistance from Richard Maltby Smith, ensuring that their skills and camaraderie continue to grow with each session.

They are on the lookout for new members to join their growing squad.

Whether you're a seasoned player or completely new to cricket, everyone is welcome.

The focus is on fun, fitness, and forming lasting friendships, with all abilities encouraged to come along and give it a go.

Training will begin outdoors at the end of March and will take place every Thursday from 6.30 to 8pm. Each session costs £3.

If you’re interested in joining the team or learning more about becoming a part of the BCWCC family, please contact Millie Overton at 07928 548547.

As the team continues to grow, there are also opportunities for local businesses to get involved by supporting the team through sponsorship – contact the club for more information.