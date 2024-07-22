Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottinghamshire Premier League champions Cuckney suffered another shattering defeat and saw their grip on the title further loosen as they went down by five wickets at home to Kimberley Institute on Saturday.

Kimberley have now replaced Cuckney in second place by two points, though leaders Cavaliers & Carrington continue to reel off the wins and now sit 14 points clear.

But they did win the NCB Premier League Twenty20 Cup on Sunday in the finals day at Papplewick & Linby.

“It was a weekend of conflicting emotions,” said Cuckney vice-captain Tom Ullyott.

Adam Tillcock adds runs for Cuckney against Kimberley on Saturday.

“To win a trophy is arguably what you set out to do at the start of the season, whatever trophy that might be.

“But we wanted to defend our league title.

“We are still not out of it. We play Cavaliers away this Saturday and if we beat them it will bring everyone back together again.

“Saturday was very disappointing. At home we felt we should have scored 20-25 more runs and that would probably have been enough.

“We bowled reasonably well and it was a very tight game in the end – they knocked it off with one over to spare. It was a pressurised environment all day.

“We probably let ourselves down the bat – not for the first time this season – and put a lot of pressure on the bowlers, who did a great job. But we couldn't restrict them enough and they got over the line. Maybe we are lacking a bit of confidence with the bat?

“But we managed to put it right on Sunday.”

Choosing to bat on Saturday, Cuckney made 183-9 in their 50 overs.

After losing their first two wickets for 15 runs, Cuckney began to build with Nick Keast (63) and Adam Tillcock (35) putting on 88 for the fourth wicket.

Kimberley captain Dom Brown took 4-22 from his 10 overs and George Scottorn 3-48.

The visitors then made 186-5 to take maximum points with an over to spare.

Brown completed a great day with 46 runs, Martin Weightman 42 not out, Ximus Du Ploy adding 30 and Akhil Patel 26.

Brown and Du Ploy put on 67 for the fourth wicket and Weightman then joined Brown to add another 45.

Richard Bostock took 3-19 for Cuckney.

But Cuckney did have some joy as they won the NCB Premier League Twenty20 Cup by beating rivals Cavaliers & Carrington by 46 runs in the final.

Cuckney chose to bat and made 173-6 before bowling out Cavaliers for 127 in 18 overs.

That followed a five wicket victory over Wollaton earlier on in the semi-final.

Wollaton scored 186-7 with Cuckney replying with 186-5 to win by five wickets on the final ball.

This Saturday Kimberley host Welbeck.