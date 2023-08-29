Missed chance for frustrated Cuckney after home defeat by Wollaton keeps them off top spot

Cuckney did pick up two points compared to none for Kimberley but it still leaves Cuckney second on run rate with just two games to go.

“It was a missed opportunity and frustrating,” said Cuckney skipper Tom Ullyott.

“We were slightly surprised Kimberley lost.

Tom Ullyott - frustrated at missed chance for Cuckney.

“It would be much nicer to be top right now but you can't win them all.

“We had won a lot of games in a row so at some point this was coming. It has come at the wrong time, but such is life and we will go again this weekend.

“We just were not quite at it like we have been lately. It's been a long season with a lot of games and we probably gave away 20 or 30 in the field.

“We weren't quite at it with the ball either and sadly our batting line up didn't fire for the first time in a while.

“In the end we were well beaten and Wollaton deserved the win.”

This weekend Cuckney travel to West Bridgfordians on Saturday before they contest the Derbyshire County League Premier Cup final against Papplewick & Linby at Ockbrook and Borrowash on Sunday.

“The focus will definitely be on Saturday,” said Ullyott.

“Sunday is then the first chance we have for some silverware this year before we go to Lord's the weekend after.

“So we have three very big games coming up back to back and we're looking forward to them. It is an exciting time to be a Cuckney player or supporter and we're not going to dwell too much on Saturday's defeat.”

Wollaton made 196-7 off 42 after choosing to bat, Hamish Llewelyn with 60 and Hassan Azad 45, Joe Worrall taking 3-27 off five overs.

After rain Cuckney were set a revised target Cuckney 183 off 36 overs but were all out 158 in 34.1 overs.

After being 13-2 William Butler (64) and Nick Langford (40) out on 83 for the third wicket but it wasn't enough.

Hosiery Mills put Kimberley into bat and they made 76-2 off 17.2 rain-hit overs, Jack Nightingale 32 not out and Akhil Patel 27.

Under DL Mills were set a revised target 115 off 16 overs and coasted to 118-1 off 11, Adam Dobb 67 not out and Mark Smallwood 38 not out.