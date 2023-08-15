On Saturday they head for Radcliffe-on-Trent just two points adrift of leaders Kimberley Institute with only four Nottinghamshire Premier League matches to play before Sunday's mouthwatering semi-final game at Richmondshire in the ECB National Club Championship.

“It will be an exciting weekend, not just for Sunday but Saturday as well as we are still in the shake-up for the league and we just have to keep on winning as Kimberley keep winning,” said captain Tom Ullyott.

“But Sunday needs no introduction. We have never got this far before. We need to keep calm and hopefully get the job done with any luck.

Tom Rowe - 80 not out against Attenborough.

“As you would expect all the lads are available, only Joe Hayes is away.

“We have played a hell of a lot of cricket this summer so hopefully nothing happens this week and we are all fit for the weekend.

On Saturday Cuckney beat Attenborough at home by seven wickets in a rain-affected game.

Put into bat, Attenborough made 209 in 48.4 overs.

Rain saw Cuckney's target set at 160 from 34 overs and they coasted to 163-3 in just 23.5 overs, Nick Keast with 37 and Tom Rowe 80 not out.

“Given recent weekends with a lot of rain around it's been a bit disappointing with shortened or cancelled games, so it was great to get a game in,” said Ullyott.

“The rain only came once during their batting innings and we had already bowled 40 overs.

“We had them 141-7 at that time but they came back after the rain and added a good 70-80 in the last 10 overs.

“We could have bowled a bit better at the end but we bowled well up top so I was quite happy.

“Our target was reduced to 160 off 34 overs and we got off to a flyer and lost our first wicket for 64 inside first seven or eight overs. It was a job well done, very professional, to keep up the pressure and to keep winning more than anything.”

However, Kimberley beat Wollaton by five wickets to keep their noses in front.

“Sadly we don't get to play each other,” said Ullyott. “I am sure a lot of the neutrals would love to see us play, maybe as the last game of the season. But there is still a lot of cricket to be played and we do both still have to play Cavaliers.”

On Sunday Cuckney also stayed on course in the Derbyshire County League Premier Cup, beating visiting Sandiacre by five wickets in the semi-finals to book a final spot against Papplewick & Linby on 3rd September.

“When you're winning games it leads to a good camaraderie in the dressing room,” said Ullyott.

“It was also a 40 overs game so good practice for Sunday. It was two more wins and the momentum factor is pretty massive going into a big weekend.”

Sandiacre were bowled out for 199 with a ball to spare, Archie Shannon and Joe Worrall with three wickets each.