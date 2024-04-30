Mark Smallwood century fires Mansfield Hosiery Mills to another win to make it two out of two

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mills, chasing an immediate Premier League return after relegation, made 255-6 in their 50 overs before rain saw Cavaliers given a new target of 222.

But Mills bowled them for 122 in 33.2 overs.

Put into bat, Mills skipper Mark Smallwood had made a superb 101, backed by 75 not out from Charana Nanayakkara and 25 from Kamal Manek; Huzayl Bhutta finishing with 3-43.

Mark Smallwood - century for Hosiery Mills.

Ibraheem Khalil (41) and Saad Ali (29) offered resistance, but Manek tore through them with an excellent return of 7-25 from his eight devastating overs.

Clipstone fell at home to Balderton by six wickets.

The home side were all out for 134 in 47.3 overs before the visitors compiled a winning 137-4 with two overs to spare.

Shaun Levy hit 59 for Clipstone, Scott Barnsdale taking 3-41 and Alex Dickinson 3-18.

An unbeaten 61 from Shalith Fernando led the reply, Steven Ryder adding 26.

Notts Unity Casuals were four wicket victors against Thoresby Colliery.

Asked to bat, Thoresby were dismissed for 142 in 42.1 overs, Lee Willis making 42 and Muhammad Zubair with figures of 3-22.

Casuals then replied with 143-6 in 35.4 overs, Zubair again the star as he made 60, with Wasim Rana 25 not out.

In the Bassetlaw & District League Championship, Clumber Park fended off Cuckney seconds by just eight runs.

After losing the toss and being put into bat, Clumber ended on 191-7, David Beard hitting 48, Zack Berridge 35 and Tim Shelley 31.

They had been struggling at 16-3 before Beard and Berridge put on 120 for the fourth wicket.

Richard Bostock claimed 3-28 for Cuckney.

In reply, the visitors fell just short as they were dismissed for 183 with four balls to spare.

Openers James Hawley (50) and Adam Burgess (43) put on an opening stand of 103.

But no one else was able to get going with Joshua Womble ending with 4-25.

Farnsfield were 47-run victors away at Harthill.

The visitors were all out for 169, Tony Lambert top-scoring with 53, Izuru Jayakody with 4-41 and Thomas Marsh with 3-34.

But Michael Archer then stole the show with 5-29 from his 10 overs as Harthill were bowled out for 122 in 31.3 overs, opener Izuru Jayakody making 31.