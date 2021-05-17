Mansfield Hosiery Mills without a win after defeat at Wollaton

Mansfield HM's Stephen Gooding - top-scored at Wollaton.

Hosiery Mills were all out for just 116 in 40.1 overs, the last six wickets tumbling for 18 runs as Wollaton's spinners took control, despite a brief stoppage for rain.

Zain Latif took 5-17, with five maidens in his 9.1 overs, and Sam Humphries 3-34 while Stephen Gooding top-scored with 29.

Wollaton then eased their way to 117-5 in 28.2 overs, Hassan Azad with 35.

“It was a difficult weekend,” said Millers' skipper Adam Dobb.

“They won the toss, which I thought was quite crucial as the wicket had a bit of moisture in it and we would have looked to have bowled first.

“Having said that, we battled really well and played the seamers pretty well, getting ourselves into a nice position at 58-1. That set us up for what could have been a decent little innings for us.

“Then their spinners came on, we lost some frustrating wickets and we lost wickets in clusters which you just can't afford to do.”

He added: “We were probably 50-60 short in the end which I think would have been a respectable total on that wicket.

“They bowled well – it was offering a bit off spin and a bit with the ball – the wicket was very conducive to the bowling side.

“But it was another frustrating week and we shouldn't have been out for 116.”

Hosiery Mills, now sitting bottom, host second-from-bottom Hucknall on Saturday and Dobb admitted: “It is a bit of a must-win for our campaign now really.

“We had a good chat after Saturday's game, we've looked at a few things for this week and can hopefully put them into place for Saturday.

“I know Hucknall's captain Sam Johnson pretty well. I have grown up playing with him and against him for a number of years.

“A few of our lads are aware of their players and they obviously have Sol Budinger from Notts who is going to be a big target for us. If we can try to get him quite early it might set our game up quite well.