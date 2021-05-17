Mansfield Hosiery Mills without a win after defeat at Wollaton
Mansfield Hosiery Mills remain without a win in the Nottinghamshire Premier League after a five wicket defeat at Wollaton on Saturday.
Hosiery Mills were all out for just 116 in 40.1 overs, the last six wickets tumbling for 18 runs as Wollaton's spinners took control, despite a brief stoppage for rain.
Zain Latif took 5-17, with five maidens in his 9.1 overs, and Sam Humphries 3-34 while Stephen Gooding top-scored with 29.
Wollaton then eased their way to 117-5 in 28.2 overs, Hassan Azad with 35.
“It was a difficult weekend,” said Millers' skipper Adam Dobb.
“They won the toss, which I thought was quite crucial as the wicket had a bit of moisture in it and we would have looked to have bowled first.
“Having said that, we battled really well and played the seamers pretty well, getting ourselves into a nice position at 58-1. That set us up for what could have been a decent little innings for us.
“Then their spinners came on, we lost some frustrating wickets and we lost wickets in clusters which you just can't afford to do.”
He added: “We were probably 50-60 short in the end which I think would have been a respectable total on that wicket.
“They bowled well – it was offering a bit off spin and a bit with the ball – the wicket was very conducive to the bowling side.
“But it was another frustrating week and we shouldn't have been out for 116.”
Hosiery Mills, now sitting bottom, host second-from-bottom Hucknall on Saturday and Dobb admitted: “It is a bit of a must-win for our campaign now really.
“We had a good chat after Saturday's game, we've looked at a few things for this week and can hopefully put them into place for Saturday.
“I know Hucknall's captain Sam Johnson pretty well. I have grown up playing with him and against him for a number of years.
“A few of our lads are aware of their players and they obviously have Sol Budinger from Notts who is going to be a big target for us. If we can try to get him quite early it might set our game up quite well.
“They are a side we know we can hopefully get on top of and then capitalise on any strong positions we can get ourselves into.”