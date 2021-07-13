Mansfield Hosiery Mills show fight in defeat double

Dan Harris - 3-43 against Cuckney.

But captain Adam Dobb was delighted by the fight shown in both games and believes their first win is getting closer and could happen when they host Clifton Village this Saturday.

“We do need that win and we feel like this weekend could be the one,” said Dobb.

“We will just keep going. We're enjoying it. We are fighting together. Recent games have been very good and maybe this weekend is the one where it al comes together?”

On Saturday they lost by seven wickets to Radcliffe-on-Trent when, after slumping to 21-8 saw Chamikara Mudalige (68 not out) and Daniel Knight (32) forge a league record 95-run last wicket partnership to take them to 140 all out.

Ben Savage (4-17) and David Lucas (4-6-10-8) did the damage.

But Rob Sutton hit 86 not out in reply to ensure Radcliffe coasted home on 141-3.

“The wicket was conducive to seamers and they took full advantage of that,” said Dobb.

“Hats off to them – they bowled superbly well and took some incredible catches. None of our lads really did anything wrong.

“That last wicket partnership was just unbelievable.

“They batted really well and it showed a bit of fight in the lads which is the most positive thing for us as a side.”

In Sunday's derby at Cuckney, Tom Ullyott's 66 helped the leaders to 215-9, Daniel Harris taking 3-43 and Adam Dobb 3-28.

After being 26-1, Patrick Delahunty (65) and Stephen Gooding (37) made 81 for the second wicket as Mills showed fight.

Keshara Jayasinghe added 32 and Richard Bostock claimed 4-32 as they ended up 173 all out.

“Cuckney played really well,” added Dobb.

“We were missing Chammy (Mudalige) who would have been really effective as a spinner on there and we just let them get 20 or 30 too many.

“It showed in the way they bowled - 215 was a bit of a stretch on that wicket.