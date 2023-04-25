News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Hosiery Mills miss out on early chance to beat champions Cavaliers & Carrington

Promoted Mansfield Hosiery Mills were left ruing a missed opportunity to beat champions Cavaliers & Carrington on the Nottinghamshire Premier league's opening day - but they had no answer to the bowling of Raheem Ahmed.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 10:34 BST

He claimed 5-15 off seven overs to help secure a 42-run win for Cavaliers.

The champions had been bowled out for 113 in 25.5 overs. But Cavs struck back and Mills were floundering at 3-4. And despite a defiant 32 from Mark Smallwood, they were all out for 71 in 23.2 overs

“We won the toss and had a bowl,” said Mills' Adam Dobb.

Thoresby Colliery CC v Mansfield Hosiery Mills, (bowling), Daniel HarrisThoresby Colliery CC v Mansfield Hosiery Mills, (bowling), Daniel Harris
“With the weather we've had around in the last few weeks it had an effect on the wicket. It nipped around a bit early doors, conditions were in our favour and our lads bowled pretty well.

“We had an opportunity to really get the season going.

“But Cavs came in and bowled beautifully and their left arm seamer took a hat-trick of genuinely really good balls. Sometimes you just have to take your hat off and say well bowled. But we are pleased we challenged and there were plenty of positive things to take forward.

“It was just frustrating not to take the chance to make a mark on the league on the first day.

Dan Harris took 4-25 off 6.5 overs and and Jonathan Salmon 3-36. Sri Lankan seamer Lahiru Jayarathne also took 3-23 on his debut and Dobb added: “Lahiru bowled really well and we were really happy with him and it's exciting having him with the new ball.

"And it was nice to see Dan and Jonathan get some wickets as they are homegrown players who have been with us since they were kids.”

