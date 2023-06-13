Mansfield Hosiery Mills let Papplewick off the hook with a batting collapse

The home side chose to bat and were bowled out for 217, Louis Bhabra scoring 54, Ben Trevor-Jones 46, Callum Mckenzie 27, Dillon Singh 21 not out and Kamel Manek taking 4-33 off 10.

But in reply Mills were skittled for just 97 30.3 overs, Manek with 34, Matt Dean 24; Chris Glover 3-6 off 1.3 overs.

“We were really happy how we bowled and fielded and, in my personal opinion, it was probably the best we've put the two together,” said Mills captain Mark Smallwood.

Hosiery MIlls' Lahiru Jayatrathne bowling against Papplewick on Saturday.

“That allowed us to restrict them to 217. We did let it slip a little bit towards the end in the heat and they probably shouldn't have got to where they did in that last few overs.

“But we were disappointed with our batting. There were a few poor shot decisions made as well as some good bowling.

“There were also a couple of 50-50 decisions that went against us – one in particular which made a big change in the state of the game. They always seem to go against you when things are not going your way.

“It was a tough one to take as we were happy halfway through. It's about putting our whole game together now and not just half of it which seems to be a consistent theme at the moment.”

This Saturday Mills are at home to Attenborough, who shocked Cuckney with a big win on Saturday.

“There is always some thought on how we will do things against certain main players – and they have some good players – but we have to go into it focusing on us and how we can get better each week, which we are doing in a lot of ways,” said Smallwood.