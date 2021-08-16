Mansfield Hosiery Mills batsman Patrick Delahunty is NPL player of the month

Delahunty scored 337 runs in the month with an average of 56.17 runs per game.

The 20-year-old law student at Nottingham Trent University was also top scorer for their first XI cricket team last season.

He was delighted to receive the accolade but gave an unusual excuse for his upturn in form.

At the start of July – he joined Nottinghamshire Police’s Operation Reacher team on their patrols and credits them with his high scores.

Delahunty has played for Hosiery Mills from being a junior in 2013 and is also the club’s wicket keeper.

He said, “I’m pleased to have won this award on behalf of our team as we battle relegation this season.

“I am a student at Nottingham Trent University but help out at local radio station Mansfield 103.2FM during the holidays.

“They sent me out on patrol with the local police for a broadcast at the start of July and the pressure our officers face on a daily basis put the pressure I face opening the innings for the Hosiary Mills into perspective. “My form dramatically increased as a result.

“In my first game after the patrol – I hit my maiden century against Radcliffe! So I’d like to thank the police and repeat my invitation to Inspector Mark Dickson to join our team.”

The player of month award is independently judged by umpires at every game.

Delahunty’s form has alerted cricket-mad Ashfield District Council deputy leader Tom Hollis.

A member of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club, Hollis has pledged to match every run Patrick scores this season in the NPL with a pound from his councillor’s divisional funding.

The money will go towards improving facilities at the cricket club who cater for boys and girls at U11, U15 and U19 as well as senior level.

Coun. Hollis said, “Patrick has had an amazing run of form – especially in July.

“Mansfield Hosiery Mills Cricket Club do a great job in our community.

“I hope the senior side win their fight against relegation.