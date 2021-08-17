Mansfield Hosiery Mills are now staring down the relegation barrel

Captain Adam Dobb - Millers' last weekend in the NPL ahead?

A trip to Plumtree on Saturday and a home clash with Cavaliers & Carrington on Sunday could seal their fate, coupled with results elsewhere.

Captain Adam Dobb said: “It's back to back games this weekend and we now really need to win every game and other results to go our way as well.

“The mood is surprisingly good. Everyone is taking responsibility for their own performances.

“We have had some positives and Pat Delahunty is having a good year, but we know as a side we've not been good enough and it's as simple as that.”

With Dane Shadendorf back from Nottinghamshire county duties, Hosiery Mills were put into bat and he made 27 as he and Pat Delahunty put on 43 for the first wicket.

But when they were gone, wickets tumbled at an alarming rate and the Millers were all out for 93, Zain Latif taking 3-6 and James Cox 3-25.

Wollaton then coasted home in 14.5 overs, scoring 96-2 with 47 for Paul McMahon and 32 not out for Hassan Azad.

“It was a tough result to take on Saturday,” said Dobb.

“We went in full of confidence. We have played pretty well the last few weeks but results have not gone our way.

“We were also really uplifted by getting Dane back who got us off to a good start, but he then got a good ball, which happens, and we didn't latch onto that good start.

"After that it was a pretty woeful performance.

“Zain Latif is having the best year he's ever had and he's turned into a fantastic bowler, they put a lot of pressure on us and we didn't step up to that pressure.”

The result left Mills adrift at the bottom, 26 points away from safety with just four games to play and a maximum of eight points available from every victory they could achieve.