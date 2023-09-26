Mansfield cricket star Jake Ball set to leave Nottinghamshire after 15 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After making his senior debut in the 2009 Natwest Pro40, the 32-year-old has since taken 423 wickets for Notts, whilst earning 24 international caps across all formats during his time at Trent Bridge.

Only Samit Patel has more than Ball’s 131 T20 wickets for the Outlaws, a format in which the seamer has displayed particular pedigree in spite of injury challenges, averaging 21.06 with a strike rate of just 14.27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His 203 First-Class wickets for the club have come at under 28, meanwhile, including a standout year in 2016, during which he collected 54 scalps with three five-wicket hauls and took the first home hat-trick since the turn of the century.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Ball - set to leave Nottinghamshire.

“If you’d told me in my first few years here that I’d have played so much for the club, won trophies and played for England in all formats I’d never have believed it,” said Ball.

“It's been a rollercoaster of a journey, but I’ve never lost sight of how special it’s been to call this place home.

“The members and supporters have been brilliant for my entire time here, and I'd like to thank them for sticking with me through all the ups and downs - especially those years that have been difficult with injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Trent Bridge will always have a very special place in my heart, and while I'm looking forward to whatever challenges come next, I’ll always be a Notts supporter.”

Ball followed his uncle Bruce French in making his early steps into cricket at North Nottinghamshire’s Welbeck Cricket Club, before joining the club’s Academy.

He made a smattering of appearances across his first few years with his home county, before becoming an established member of the first team and earning his county cap in 2016.

Having missed out on Notts Outlaws’ one-day final successes in 2013 and 2017, he more than played his part in the T20 triumphs of 2017 and 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ball was the tournament’s second-top wicket-taker with 22 as the Outlaws lifted the trophy for the first time - including taking 2-26 in the final - before finishing top of the pile with 19 scalps three years later.

“Over the last 15 years, Jake has shown great dedication to realise the potential he first showed as a teenager with us,” Mick Newell said.

“That hard work and desire has been vindicated with the number of wickets he has picked up across all formats, and the international recognition he achieved as a result of those performances.

“Whilst he has had a testing couple of years recently, his commitment has never wavered, and great credit must go to him for the way he has fought to get back to full fitness and given his all to wear the Notts shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad