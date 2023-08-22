Lord’s final booked with wins at Radcliffe and Richmondshire as Cuckney continue trophy treble chase

An 82 run win at Radcliffe-on-Trent on Saturday was followed by Sunday's superb nine wicket ECB National Club Championship win at Richmondshire.

That booked Cuckney a final on Saturday, 9th September against last year's winners Bexley and skipper Tom Ullyott said: “They are the title holders, so they have been to Lord's before and have that experience under their belt.

“But that won't scare us. We will be ready. We feel like we have had a very good year and come a long way.

Triumphant Cuckney leave the field at Richmondshire.

“It's another game at the end of the day and with how tight the league is, every game has felt like a final. We are used to it. And we have played Saturday/Sunday almost every weekend since June.

At Radcliffe, Cuckney made 258-5 after being put in to bat, Nick with Keast 72 and Tom Rowe 60, - the pair making 107 for the opening wicket, Adam Tillcock adding 35 and Tom Ullyott 25 not out

Radcliffe were then bowled out for 176 in 42.1 overs.

However, leaders Kimberley Institute cruised to a 179 run win at West Bridgfordians to keep their narrow two point lead with three games to go.

“We could do with a bit of luck and a slip up by Kimberley would be nice,” said Ullyott.

“But we can only do what we can do. We don't play each other.

“We have Wollaton at home this Saturday which will be a tough game. We can't afford to slip up at all.

“Against Radcliffe we did really well after losing the toss on a new wicket.

“They put us in and we made 258-5 and never really looked back. It wasn't really a 250 deck and we batted really nicely, Nick with another 70-odd and everyone else chipped in which was good.

“Then the bowlers did their job again. With every game feeling like a final you would expect to feel added pressure, but the lads are dealing with it well.

“They're taking it on their shoulders and doing the basics right and making sure we get over the line. When you're winning it always helps.”

Put into bat, Richmondshire were 120 all out in 38.1 overs, Richard Bostock taking 3-22 in 7.1 overs and Nick Keast 3-24 in eight, before Cuckney romped home at 124-1 in 22.2 overs, Keast 50 not out and William Butler 46 not out.

“It's a lovely place to play and they were very welcoming and accommodating,” said Ullyott.

“The wicket was a bit damp, but thankfully we won the toss and put them in and we fielded and bowled very well. The bowling unit all bowled fantastically.

“We didn't drop any catches and didn't miss a beat if I am honest. It was a complete performance

“Then we knocked them off with Nick Keast and Will Butler.

“Obviously the final will be something to look forward to, but we do have important cricket to play before then.”

Reaching Lord's will also extend the drama of their league season.

“That date was supposed to be the last game of the Notts Premier League season so we are now having to move our home game against Cavaliers & Carrington to the weekend after,” explained Ullyott.

“We also have to fit in our Derbyshire Premier Cup final against Papplewick & Linby which was supposed to take place at Alweras Cricket Club the day after Lord's

This Saturday league rivals Kimberley are away at bottom club Mansfield Hosiery Mills.

Mills look set to be relegated after one season back in the top flight and on Saturday Attenborough beat them by 52 runs.

Put in to bat, Attenborough made 165, Dan Harris taking 3-14 from 6.2 overs