Leaders Cuckney face early clash with likely title rivals Kimberley Institute

Last weekend's 55-run victory at Wollaton saw Cuckney remain top with four wins out of four while Kimberley were losing for a second time, this time against Papplewick & Linby, who have also won their first four and are hot on Cuckney's heels.

“We know what Kimberley are about and they give 100 per cent in every game,” said Cuckney's assistant captain Richard Bostock.

“In this league you can slip up against anyone, and they have slipped up a couple of times already.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Ullyott - excellent third wicket partnership with Ewan laughton on Saturday.

“It would be nice if we can beat them on Saturday and set up a real gap early on – and that's what we will be setting out to do.

“We will take this as we take every game. They have dangerous players and we will prepare accordingly.

“It's a real mouthwatering tie so early in the season for us.”

Wollaton won last weekend's toss and asked Cuckney to bat, the visitors reaching 263-7.

Opener Ewan Laughton made 77 and enjoyed a 141 third wicket partnership with Tom Ullyott (65).

Josh Porter added 34, Joseph Hayes 25 and Andrew Hazeldine 24.

Suhaib Ahmed took 4-47 and Zain Latif 2-34.

In reply, Charlie Rumistrzewicz claimed 3-35 as Wollaton were all out for 208 in 45.2 overs.

Openers Karl Glendenning (40) and Hamish Llewelyn (30) made 52 but wickets fell at regular intervals afterwards, Nigel Kirkwood adding 29.

“It was a pretty good win,” said Bostock.

“We set a decent total. We were probably looking at 280-290 at one point but just faltered towards the end.

“Wollaton set off really well in the chase but we got stuck into them, our bowlers got to work and we defended nicely for full points.

“They were always in with a chance of getting something out of the game if they could get the two points for getting within 15 per cent of us, so we thought they would put us in. But we managed to keep them under it so it worked out pretty well.”

He added: “Tom put in a really good hand again and knocked it around nicely.

“Ewan is just finding his feet in the Premier League – it's his first year. He came in nicely and should probably have got a hundred.