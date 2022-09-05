Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Papplewick beat Cuckney convincingly by 121 runs while Cavaliers, chasing 175, kept their nerve to edge it by one wicket.

But Cuckney skipper Tom Ullyott said he was proud of his young side and had never expected his young side to be in contention for the crown this time around.

“Hopefully we will be in that situation again and we have learned a bit from Saturday,” said Ullyott.

Action from Cuckney's defeat at Papplewick and Linby.

“But I am extremely proud of the team for getting into that position to give us the opportunity.

“At the start of the season we didn't see ourselves in the first two. Every year we want to be in the top four and usually are. Anything less would be disappointing.

“But I thought if we played to the best of our ability with a young side and a couple of pros, we'd do well to finish third.

“So to be top going into the last game, I am proud of the lads and they can hold their heads high. It has been a very successful season and something to build on. It's just a pity we didn't bring home the trophy.”

Papplewick chose to bat and Brent Williams (55) and Louis Bhabra (48) put on 96 for the first wicket as they made 278-8, Ben Bhabra adding 47 and Ben Trevor-Jones 36.

In reply, Josh Porter made 34 as Cuckney reached 122-5 but saw their last five wickets tumble for just 35 runs, Chris Glover claiming 3-34 off 9.3 overs as they were 157 all out in 42.3 overs.

“We didn't get over the line and we didn't really get in the game on Saturday to be quite frank,” said Ullyott.

“We just needed a win to win the league and we ultimately fell short, having had a great run of it over the last nine or 10 games. Sadly it wasn't to be.

“You look back on the season and think if we'd done that then or this then or won that game when it was really close – you look back to Attenborough and Radcliffe, when we lost by less than 10 runs in both games.

“On Saturday we didn't get on top at any point. We started pretty badly with the ball and it never really got any better.

“We are a young side at the end of the day apart from a couple of us, so maybe there is a bit of inexperience there. But I don't really think that played into it on the day. It wasn't like the young lads didn't show up. It just wasn't our day.

“But there were games across the season we should have won and, when it's so tight, you look back on at the end of the day.”

He continued: “Congratulations to Cavs – they pushed us all the way after we beat them a couple of weeks ago and have done well to bounce back and win those last two or three games.

“It was very close in their game as well on Saturday which makes it even more heartbreaking. They got over the line and we didn't.

“Papplewick beat us home and away. I think we've beaten every other team this season apart from them.

“We owed them one, but they just wanted to win a game of cricket. You become dangerous when you have nothing to play for and can play with freedom as the fear factor goes a bit.