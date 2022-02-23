Kirkby Portland's successful men's first XI

The club, famous for being the home of England fast bowling legend Harold Larwood, has 16 teams playing senior and junior cricket in the South Notts, Mansfield, and East Midlands Women's Leagues.

“We were established in 1878 and are very proud of our club and all its achievements over the years,” said commercial manager Jess Jones.

“We’re famous for Harold Larwood, who was born at the top of our drive and started his playing career at Kirkby Portland CC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkby Portland Ladies team.

“Our ground is one of the best in the area, benefiting from a good wicket, wonderful panoramic views over the local countryside and first class pavilion facilities.

“The ground hosted the South Notts Cricket League final in 2020 in which Kirkby Portland were victorious, much to the delight of the hundreds of spectators.”

He added: Our first XI won the cup and the league in the last two years, gaining promotion with all 11 players coming through our junior set-up.

“We are not just a club that plays cricket, but a family orientated club that forms an integral part of our local community.

“We offer a wide variety of entertainments during the year and play host to community-wide events each year such as the annual bonfire night fireworks display, which attracted over 1,000 people last year, and the local fun day with around 500-600 attendees throughout the full day event. “The club is also used as a meeting place for diverse community groups as well as a friendly and welcoming place to spend time together.”

Kirkby's sides include six adult men’s teams, three sides in the Gunn & Moore South Notts League on Saturdays and two in the Mansfield & District Cricket League on Sundays.

Their ladies and girls section compete in the East Midlands Women’s League and they have 30 ladies registered for this season.

In addition, the club has an established junior section which has been successful for many years and runs two Kwik Cricket teams for the younger members plus junior teams in the Mansfield & District Youth Cricket League for U11, U13 and U15 age groups, which include boys and girls competing during weekdays.

Jess continued: “Companies are becoming increasingly aware of the need to be seen as being socially responsible and the benefits that this brings. “Sponsoring senior and junior cricket at Kirkby Portland is an excellent way to advertise a company to the local and wider area and to demonstrate their commitment to putting something back into the local community.

“Despite being run by volunteers, it is a fact that providing and maintaining good quality facilities for the local community to learn, practice and play cricket on is expensive, and cannot be done without some degree of commercial sponsorship.

“We see a mutual benefit in working with local business, we are confident that through association with Kirkby Portland CC we can raise the profile of a company to our members, opposition clubs, supporters, parents and visitors to our ground and website.”

Their sponsorship opportunities are in seven standard packages and a range of budgets from £200 for stumps sponsorship to £1,000 for ground name sponsorship though Kirkby are happy to arrange a bespoke package too.

Particularly popular have been advertising boards at the ground at £250.

The club still need a training wear sponsor at £800 too.