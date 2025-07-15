Kimberley Institute win at Plumtree to keep title hopes alive

After successive defeats, Kimberley Institute bounced back to win by 77 runs at Plumtree last weekend to keep alive their outside hopes of the Nottinghamshire Premier League title.

They remain second ahead of Cuckney on run rate but 16 points adrift of leaders Cavaliers & Carrington, who secured a crucial away win at Cuckney on Saturday.

“We could have done with Cuckney winning that one as it put the Cavaliers 16 points clear while, if Cuckney had won, the gap would have been much tighter,” said Kimberley captain Alex King. “But we do have to play Cavaliers still and, fingers crossed, we need them to slip up against someone else too at some stage.

Kimberley chose to bat first and were all out for 243.

Rob Sutton - back among the runs for Kimberley.

Rob Sutton led their charge with 63, Harry Ratcliffe adding 37, Dom Brown 28, Martin Weightman 27 and George Bacon 25. Joe Richardson then claimed 4-41 off 9.2 overs as Plumtree were dismissed for 166 in 40.2 overs, captain Sam King the only real resistance with 46.

“It was a great reaction from the team on Saturday,” said King. “Historically we have not done well away at Plumtree so it was nice to go there and put in a good performance.

“Rob Sutton managed a really good knock on a pretty slow wicket, which felt like more on the day. He dropped down to the seconds a couple of weeks ago and got some runs and came back up this week and scored runs, so I am looking forward to watching him for the rest of the year.”

This Saturday Kimberley host Attenborough.