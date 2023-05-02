Kedariya on form for the champions as Cavaliers & Carrington see off rivals Cuckney
Cuckney lost a slew of early wickets in their two-wicket defeat at reigning champions Cavaliers & Carrington in the Nottinghamshire Premier League on Saturday.
Asked to bat, Cuckney recovered from 69-6 to reach 170-8 as Adam Tillcock (48 not out), against his old club, and Richard Bostock (32) steadied the ship.
Cavaliers then found themselves 31-3 but, even though he struggled for partners, Viken Kedariya stood firm at 105 not out to see them home at 170-8 in 31.2 overs, Bailey Richards taking 4-56 off nine.
In Division Two, Collingham & District (237-9) edged home by one wicket against visiting Welbeck (234).
Jack Ather ton (49), Tade Carmichael (46) and Richard Stroh (42) provided good scores towards the Cuckney total.
Cuckney seconds (133-6) at least enjoyed a win over Cavaliers & Carrington seconds (130) by four wickets.
Chasing 101 at Gedling & Sherwood, Thoresby Colliery crumbled to 83 all out to lose by 18 runs, Alex Waduwawalage hitting 35 of them – almost half their total.
Clipstone won by two wickets away at Papplewick & Linby seconds.
Chasing 105, opener Lee Wilson scored 43 amid wickets being lost at the other end as they edged home at 107-8.
In the Bassetlaw & District League Championship, Retford made 185 at Farnsfield. After rain, the home side were set a revised target of 132 but fell short at 118 all out.
Welbeck seconds (160) beat Killamarsh Juniors (92) by 68 runs while Mansfield Hosiery Mills seconds’ game at home to Harthill was rained off.