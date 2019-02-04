Jake Ball admits he’s not sure of his Notts place

Mansfield’s international cricketer Jake Ball has revealed that he doesn’t feel sure of his place in the Nottinghamshire team ahead of the new season, which starts in April.

The 27-year-old fast bowler has his sights set firmly on Yorkshire’s visit to Trent Bridge for the first game of the campaign. But such is the competition for places now at Trent Bridge, he is not taking selection for granted.

Ball said: “If you haven’t done your work, pre-season, you could find yourself out of the side for that first game.

“Captain Steven Mullaney and coach Peter Moores have been reminding us how quickly the season comes round after Christmas.

“Even though not all the players are here now, if you’re not switched on when you get to the bowling and pre-season camp, you start to have a lot of competition, with the likes of Stuart Broad coming back.”

Ball has spent time talking to the club’s performance psychologist, Max Thompson, on what is required to make an impact this term as Notts aim to put behind them a poor 2018.

Thompson said: “This is the time of year when we do the hard yards, so we can enjoy the season when it comes round.

“If you work hard and get your practice in, showing intensity and seriousness, you deserve to be able to express yourself and play freely when it comes to the matches and to enjoy those experiences.”