Gedling won the game narrowly by one wicket on the last ball, but Cuckney assistant captain Richard Bostock said it was a useful insight into their unknown opponents.

“They are a newly promoted team, but they did beat Cavaliers earlier in the season and they beat us on Sunday off the last ball,” he said. “So they do have one up on us, but the full 50 overs format is a different game that favours the stronger teams. They do have dangerous players and we will take no one lightly.

“We were missing a couple of players through injury, but we felt we should have got 180 and it came down them knocking it off on the last ball, so credit to them. They did the job.

Tom Ullyott - fine 51 not out in T20 clash

“We know where we went wrong and we are definitely looking to put that behind us against them on Saturday.

“It is always good to get a barometer of teams. It's very difficult to see how they are going to play because of the shorter format, but it definitely hasn't hurt in terms of finding out who they are.

"We just didn't want to give them any confidence which they will now have going into Saturday.”