Huge week for title-chasing Kimberley Institute starts with win over rivals Papplewick & Linby

Now they need to repeat the feat at home to Cuckney this Saturday which would push them above their rivals into second.

“It is a big seven days for us,” said skipper George Bacon.

“I actually missed the game due to a family wedding but the lads did brilliantly.

Martin Weightman celebrates two wickets in his first two overs.

“I was sat in the congregation furiously refreshing PlayCricket and got more relaxed as the day went on. It sounded like an absolutely brilliant display.

“We went into that game thinking it was a 'bat first day'. S o to lose the toss and end up fielding first would have been a bit of a blow for the lads.

“Therefore, for them to start how they did with the ball and have Papplewick 2-2 was fantastic. And they kept up that pressure brilliantly.

“Then it sounded like another really sensible professional chase.”

On the coming test, he added: “We need to win all our games and especially beat the teams around us. If we are going to catch Cavaliers, we need to win all our games, including against them, and need them to slip up elsewhere as well.

“We know exactly what we have to do but this is exactly the position we were in last season. We need to beat everyone – and that's exactly what we will try to do.”

Papplewick chose to bat and made 226-8 and, after they lost Brent Williams and Callum McKenzie, both for a duck on 2-2, Louis Bhabra powered to 77 with 70 for skipper Ben Trevor-Jones, the pair putting on 141 for the third wicket, and Curtis Mitchell adding 49.

James Hindson claimed 3-61 from his 10 overs while Alex King and Martin Weightman both took two wickets apiece, Weightman claiming both in his first two overs.

In reply, Kimberley made 229-5 in 48.3 overs.

Opener Sam Wood settled them down with 62, Billy Godleman making 54, as did an unbeaten Weightman, the latter pair putting on 95 for the fourth wicket. Ben Bhabra took 4-52 from 10 overs.