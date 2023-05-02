Bridgford were restricted to 215-8, Alex Winiarski making 52 and Sri Lankan newcomer Lahiru Jayarathne taking 4-30 off his 10 overs.

Mills were then in big trouble in reply at 65-7, Matt Dean making 28.

An eighth wicket partnership of 65 between Adam Dobb (40) and Jayarathne (25 not out) took the game to 41.5 overs, but they were all out for 132, Saad Naseem with 3-19 off nine and Joe Holding 3-17 off 5.5 overs.

Adam Dobb - late partnership could not save Mills from defeat.

“I am slightly disappointed as I feel we could have made more of a stamp on the game and we probably allowed them 30 runs or more so than we would have wanted,” said Mills skipper Dobb. “But they also played well and came out and bowled well.

“Lahiru and I played relatively conservatively to take the game as deep as possible and it was nice to see him show what he is capable of. He has bowled superbly in both games so far.

"We have a good rivalry with them. Our game there was rained off last season. At home we had them 50-8 but their overseas player then took the game away from us and won it almost single-handedly.”