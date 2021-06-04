Honours even on day one of Derbyshire v Warwickshire

Mike Burgess pulls the ball to the boundary. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Hain made 77 from 161 balls and Burgess 71 off 134 after Sam Conners reduced the visitors to 105 for 4 in the Group 1 game at the Incora County Ground.

The 22-year-old fast bowler ended with 4 for 45 from 16 overs and Derbyshire claimed three wickets with the second new ball to limit Warwickshire to 272 for 9 at the close.

Cloud cover and a muggy atmosphere probably persuaded Billy Godleman to put Warwickshire in and he was rewarded with two wickets in the first seven overs.

Conners had struck with the first ball of the match at Worcester last week and he removed Will Rhodes and Pieter Malan in consecutive overs.

The Warwickshire captain miscued a pull which lobbed to mid off in the fifth over and Conners then removed Malan’s off stump with an inswinging yorker.

Conners almost had a third in his sixth over when Rob Yates drove to mid on where a diving Luis Reece got both hands to the ball but could not cling on.

The light was poor enough for the floodlights to be switched on and Yates and Hain needed some luck to get through to lunch at 89 for 2.

Yates might have thought he had done the hard work but he was out for 37 in the fourth over of the afternoon session when Conners got some late away movement to have him caught at second slip.

Matt Lamb got away with a pull that just evaded mid on but when he repeated the shot against Conners, Reece held the top edge running across behind the bowler.

Hain now had to rebuild for a second time and with Burgess, added 74 in 24 overs before he dabbed Reece to second slip.

Burgess played fluently to reach 50 from 89 balls and with Tim Bresnan, took Warwickshire to a first batting point before Alex Hughes nipped one away to have Bresnan smartly caught at slip by Wayne Madsen.