Home double offers hope for Welbeck to continue good start to life at the top

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 20th May 2024, 16:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Promoted Welbeck hope to continue their early season momentum with two home games this weekend after a six wicket win at Notts & Arnold Amateur on Saturday.

They face a tough home clash with Kimberley Institute this Saturday before Wollaton visit on Bank Holiday Monday to give them a great chance to build on their good start to life in the top flight.

Choosing to bat on Saturday, Notts & Arnold were all out for just 106 in 44.5 overs, having teetered at 8-2 and 20-5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alex Burrow was their only batting success with 39, Devansh Verma adding 21 not out, Ywal Williams taking 3-18 and Urie Hill 3-25.

Richard Stroh - hoping to continue early season momentum.Richard Stroh - hoping to continue early season momentum.
Richard Stroh - hoping to continue early season momentum.

After losing a couple of early wickets, Russ Terblanche (43) and Oliver Dyson (32) made a decisive 67 for the third wicket to edge Welbck towards their winning total of 107-4.

“The scoreboard is not always a true reflection on a game and it's never easy away at Notts & Arnold,” said Welbeck captain Richard Stroh.

“But our bowlers set things up nicely for us. The ball did a bit early doors and they jumped on the conditions and bowled really well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was a tricky start with the bat, but when Russ and Oliver put together a nice partnership, that got us over the line with the total we were chasing.

“We have momentum with us at the moment and hope we can now continue that this weekend.

“We know Saturday against Kimberley will be tough. They are up there every year competing for the title so we are under no illusions how hard it will be.

“But, with our current momentum, we do go into it with confidence.”

Related topics:Kimberley InstituteArnoldWollaton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.