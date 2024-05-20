Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Promoted Welbeck hope to continue their early season momentum with two home games this weekend after a six wicket win at Notts & Arnold Amateur on Saturday.

They face a tough home clash with Kimberley Institute this Saturday before Wollaton visit on Bank Holiday Monday to give them a great chance to build on their good start to life in the top flight.

Choosing to bat on Saturday, Notts & Arnold were all out for just 106 in 44.5 overs, having teetered at 8-2 and 20-5.

Alex Burrow was their only batting success with 39, Devansh Verma adding 21 not out, Ywal Williams taking 3-18 and Urie Hill 3-25.

Richard Stroh - hoping to continue early season momentum.

After losing a couple of early wickets, Russ Terblanche (43) and Oliver Dyson (32) made a decisive 67 for the third wicket to edge Welbck towards their winning total of 107-4.

“The scoreboard is not always a true reflection on a game and it's never easy away at Notts & Arnold,” said Welbeck captain Richard Stroh.

“But our bowlers set things up nicely for us. The ball did a bit early doors and they jumped on the conditions and bowled really well.

“It was a tricky start with the bat, but when Russ and Oliver put together a nice partnership, that got us over the line with the total we were chasing.

“We have momentum with us at the moment and hope we can now continue that this weekend.

“We know Saturday against Kimberley will be tough. They are up there every year competing for the title so we are under no illusions how hard it will be.