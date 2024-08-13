Holders Cuckney march into Derbyshire Cup semi-finals after win at Ticknall
Choosing to bat, Cuckney made a huge 274-8 in their 40 overs with 93 for Ewan Laughton and 55 for Nick Langford, Nick Keast adding 29.
Laughton and Langford put on 132 for the third wicket.
Ticknall were all out for 234, Luke Harvey hitting 60 of them, William Tarrant 42, Scott Cobley 32 and Charlie Mayfield 26, Joel Gunn taking 3-37, Adam Tillcock 3-31 and James Hawley 3-38.
Reigning champions Cuckney also edged home by two wickets away at in-form Hucknall to keep alive their hopes of runners-up spot in the Nottinghamshire Premier League on Saturday.
The home side chose to bat and were all out for 178 in 47.5 overs.
Sam Mycock led the way with 76, but no one else was able to score more than 20 with Joe Worrall taking 3-25.
Cuckney responded with 179-8, James Hawley with 49 and Nick Keast hitting 44, Dom Wheatley claiming 3-23.
Meanwhile, Welbeck won by eight wickets away at Radcliffe-on-Trent.
Welbeck put the home side into bat and bowled them out for 186 in 35.2 overs.
Duncan Hulbert scored 63, Lewis Wales 27 and Ryan Trussler 27 not out, Ashley Willis taking 5-48 and Robert French 4-43.
Welbeck then hit 187-2 with Ruan Terblanche 79 not out and Luise Reece scoring 71.
Cuckney are at home to West Bridgfordians this Saturday while Welbeck host Hucknall.