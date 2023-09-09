News you can trust since 1952
History made as Cuckney win national cup competition against Bexley at Lord’s

Cuckney Cricket Club are proud winners of the ECB National Club Championship trophy after a heart-stopping five wicket victory over Bexley at Lord’s today.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 9th Sep 2023, 19:10 BST- 1 min read
Chasing Bexley’s 219-9, a photo finish saw Cuckney reach 219-5 on the very last ball to scrape home.

Joe Worrall claimed 3-30 and Williams Butler scored 69, Nick Langford 59, Nick Keast 36 and Tom Ullyott 26.

Full story, reaction and photos to follow from this historic day.

