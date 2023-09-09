History made as Cuckney win national cup competition against Bexley at Lord’s
Cuckney Cricket Club are proud winners of the ECB National Club Championship trophy after a heart-stopping five wicket victory over Bexley at Lord’s today.
Chasing Bexley’s 219-9, a photo finish saw Cuckney reach 219-5 on the very last ball to scrape home.
Joe Worrall claimed 3-30 and Williams Butler scored 69, Nick Langford 59, Nick Keast 36 and Tom Ullyott 26.
Full story, reaction and photos to follow from this historic day.