History made as Cuckney Cricket Club beat Richmondshire to reach national final at Lord's

Cuckney players celebrate reaching Lord's.

The ECN National Club Championship is a knockout competition for the cream of the country's clubs and Cuckney cruised home by nine wickets in Sunday's semi-final at Richmondshire to book a final against last year's winners, Bexley, at the home of cricket on Saturday, 9th September.

“It is a wonderful day for the club and, personally, I think it is fully deserved,” said captain Tom Ullyott.

“When the day comes there will be a lot of people down there egging us on and hopefully we can get over the line.

“It means a hell of a lot. I can't tell you how much.

“It will be a day that will probably stick with us for the rest of our lives – and it will be so much better if we win, I can tell you that much.

“It's something you dream of as a kid and we have grown up together at the club.

"We do have a couple of new faces, but some of of us have known each other for up to 25 years.”

He added “It was brilliant getting a win against Radcliffe in the league on Saturday quite comfortably then Sunday was a fantastic day for the club. There aren't many better weekends than that.

“We went up on a mini-bus the night before straight after the Radcliffe game and stayed at a hotel near Darlington so we were all there together in the morning and it was a chance to acclimatise to the ground.