Head coach Moores admits that thrashed Notts played poorly

Head coach Peter Moores refused to pull his punches after Nottinghamshire’s abject innings-defeat against bogey-team Somerset in their second match of the new Specsavers County Championship, First Division season.

After Somerset had eased to their seventh consecutive win over Notts, a disappointed Moores said: “I think Somerset played well, and we played poorly.

“At the start of the second day, the game was still even-stevens, but from then on, we were thoroughly outplayed and can have no complaints.

“At different stages, and for different reasons, they got us under the cosh and weren’t going to let us go.

“Everyone in the team has to look at areas where we can do better. It is still early in the season, but we have to learn lessons from this defeat before we come back to Championship cricket.”

The defeat means that Notts have now failed to win any of their last ten first-class matches.

They posted a first-innings total of 263, but then lost control of the match when Somerset replied with 403, which revolved around a fourth-wicket stand of 223 between centurions Tom Abell and George Bartlett.

Notts then folded alarmingly in their second innings, sliding from 66-2 to 126 all out as spinner Jack Leach took 6-36.