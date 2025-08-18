Haynes ton helps Nottinghamshire to cup win at Glamorgan

Nottinghamshire’s Jack Haynes is looking to take momentum into the final games of the Metro Bank One Day Cup campaign after his sensational century secured victory over Glamorgan in Cardiff on Sunday.

Haynes scored 124 from just 104 balls as Notts chased down 278 to secure their second win of the competition.

He said: “I’m obviously really pleased to contribute but more importantly pleased to go and get a much needed win to keep our chances of qualifying alive.

“The victory is hugely important for our campaign. We’ll all take a lot of confidence from today.

Jack Haynes - century for Nottinghamshire in Cardiff.

"I thought we were very good in patches with the ball, firstly to keep them to a total which was probably under par on that wicket.”

The Outlaws' number three moved from his half-century to his hundred in just 32 deliveries and complimented his partnerships with Ben Slater and Haseeb Hameed which allowed him to do so.

“Credit to both Slats and Hass as they both played really well, but when Ben got out I felt we needed to steady the ship and then when Hass was set it was my turn to go and up the ante," he said.

“They’re both top players so having them at the other end is a calming presence for one, and knowing that they’re pretty much going to take you through is always nice so it gives me a lot of confidence.”

Haynes’ has enjoyed a strong campaign across all formats but after a 50 against Leicestershire and now a century against Glamorgan in his last two matches, he’s looking forward to taking that momentum in the one-day format into the next few matches.

“It’s coming out of the middle a little bit more at the moment so I’m trying to make the most of it while feeling good," he said.

“Hopefully I can carry it on through the rest of the campaign and help us get a spot in the finals.

“It’s obviously nice as a squad when we perform like that with the bat also so it gives us a lot of confidence going into a pretty busy week of three games in six days.”

Outlaws return home for their final two group-stage matches in the Metro Bank One Day Cup - with the final fixture on Sunday, 24th August coinciding with the Notts Street Food Festival at Trent Bridge.

Meanwhile, Tom Moores admitted an unexpected opportunity to perform in front of a packed Trent Bridge made his match-winning innings for Trent Rockets all the more special, as the Rockets overcame Southern Brave by four wickets.

Moores hammered 55 from 30 balls to be named Match Hero having been called up as a short-term replacement for Tom Alsop, who took a blow to the face in the Rockets’ match at Lord’s on Thursday.

The half-century was the latest in a run of gamechanging knocks by the left-hander, whose 148 secured victory for the Outlaws against Essex at Welbeck, having made crucial contributions to T20 wins against Lancashire, Leicestershire and Bears (on two occasions) during the 2025 Vitality Blast.