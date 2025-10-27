Former England star John Morris set to speak at Bassetlaw Umpires meeting
The meeting starts at 2.30pm and everyone is welcome to go along to meet and listen to one of the most stylish and destructive middle-order batsman of recent times.
Morris scored 21,539 first-class runs at an average of 37.32 which included a mammoth 52 centuries and 104 fifties.
His highest score was 229 against Gloucestershire and he held 156 catches in the field.
However for such a prolific run-scorer he only played three times for England.
That was probably to do with a practical joke that went badly wrong.
In a match in Queensland, Australia, he flew around the ground with David Gower in a Tiger Moth Airplane.
The ECB, tour manager Peter Lush and captain Graham Gooch frowned upon this and wanted to send both of the back home, and fined them £1,000.
Sadly, Morris never played for England again and Gower was only picked another three times.